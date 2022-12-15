Can’t Miss Alabama: Share the joy of the season with holiday entertainment, musicals

Countdown to Christmas with fabulous shows and bright lights.

‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’

The Alabama Ballet is celebrating its 20th anniversary of performing “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” Dec. 16-23 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Alabama Ballet remains one of only eight companies in the world granted the rights by the Balanchine Trust to perform “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. Tickets can be purchased online at alabamaballet.org through Ticketmaster or by calling the Alabama Ballet office at 205-322-4300.

Wonderland Under Warrior

Rickwood Caverns is transformed into a winter wonderland through Sunday, Jan. 8. Wonderland Under Warrior, in the park’s centerpiece cave system, offers an experience featuring festive light displays, decorations and a number of characters available for photos. The cave temperature remains at 62 degrees year-round. Reservations are highly recommended. The entire walk is about 1 mile inside the cave. Rickwood Caverns State Park is off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville. Learn more here.

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex during its winter tour Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The show will feature “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” and the best of TSO. The orchestra was formed in 1996 by Paul O’Neill and has sold more than 10 million albums. Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Magic Christmas in Lights

Bellingrath Gardens and Home will have its annual holiday light display through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Stroll throughout the 65-acre garden estate just south of Theodore. Beer, wine and coffee with Irish cream will be available throughout the evening, as well as snacks, hot chocolate and s’mores. Magic Christmas in Lights will be open daily with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bellingrath’s Magnolia Café will serve holiday meals from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Follow this link to download the Magic Christmas in Lights map.

Choccolocco Park Festival of Lights in Oxford

Enjoy the beautiful 1-mile drive-thru light show with more than 1 million lights and twinkling displays from the comfort of your vehicle. Festival of Lights will feature Santa’s Village with lots of fun activities, vendors and outdoor skating. The village offers synthetic-ice skating, food vendors, merchandise, inflatables, photos with Santa and hot apple cider. The festival is open nightly through Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For a smoother holiday experience, purchase tickets online at oxfordfestivaloflights.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. The venue is at 954 Leon Smith Parkway.

Holiday Spectacular

Make a joyful noise at the Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) in Birmingham through Sunday, Dec. 18 during the annual celebration of the Holiday Spectacular. This year’s performance blends musical numbers both traditional and modern, from Celtic carols to recent seasonal songs from popular artists, plus choreography and a few animal friends. Singers Amy Johnson, Caleb Clark, Madison Hagler and Juna Givhan have all appeared in recent productions, and dance numbers will feature RMT favorites Jamorris Rivers and Bria Tyner. Joining the Spectacular this year is Morgan Smith, an Alabama native and alumna of the RMT Performing Ensembles. RMT also welcomes vocalist Dominique Posey, known for his 20-year career appearing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Vox Fortura and Perfect Note, among others. Performances are recommended for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

Get ready for the Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. The celebration is underway through Monday, Jan. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s open on Martin Luther King Day but closed Christmas and Christmas Eve. Watch the zoo come alive with wild animal and sea life lantern creations lighting up the night. Take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train or go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel. Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Tickets are on sale at birminghamzoo/glowwild.