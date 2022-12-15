James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Sunday; Arctic blast by Christmas

SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 50s. Tonight will be clear with a low between 28 and 35 degrees. For some places it will be the first freeze since Dec. 1.

The weather will stay generally dry through the weekend, although a few areas of light rain or sprinkles are possible along the Gulf Coast Saturday. The high Friday will be in the 50s; Saturday and Sunday will be a bit colder, with highs in the mid to upper 40s over the northern third of the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, followed by sunshine in full force Sunday. Sunday morning will be cold, with a subfreezing low for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry for the first half of the week; an Arctic front will have potential to bring some rain by Thursday. The reliable European global model suggests there could be some risk of light snow following the frontal passage Thursday night, but it is way too early to know whether it will be anything meaningful, or whether it happens at all.

ARCTIC BLAST FOR CHRISTMAS: Bitterly cold Arctic air will arrive across the Deep South just in time for the Christmas weekend. A few notes:

Some north Alabama communities could see lows in the single digits.

Temperatures could remain below freezing for 48-72 consecutive hours.

We do not expect any precipitation over the Christmas weekend; the air will be very cold and very dry then.

The Arctic blast is still a week away; we will be much more specific about the cold wave as it gets closer. But confidence is very high in temperatures going well below average here by Christmas.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: Cyclone John hit the sparsely populated northwest coast of Australia with winds gusting to 185 mph. John was the strongest cyclone to hit Australia in more than 100 years.

