James Spann: Dry air returns to Alabama today; very cold by Christmas

IMPROVING WEATHER: Dry air returns to Alabama today following the big soaking Wednesday. Lingering morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with a high in the 50s over north Alabama; 60s are likely to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low between 30 and 36 degrees.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Most of the state will stay dry, but a feature in the southern branch of the jet stream could bring a touch of light rain to the Gulf Coast Saturday. The high will be in the 50s for most places Friday, but some north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 40s over the weekend as colder air dips into the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, followed by sunshine in full supply Sunday. Sunday morning will be cold, with a low in the 20s over the northern counties.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry for the first half of the week; an Arctic front will have potential to bring rain by Thursday. The reliable European global model suggests there could be some risk of light snow following the frontal passage Thursday night, but it is way too early to know whether it will be anything meaningful, or whether it happens at all.

What we do know is that the coldest air so far this season will blast into the Deep South by Friday, Dec. 23, setting the stage for a very cold Christmas weekend. Highs drop into the 20s and 30s, with lows in the teens. Colder spots over north Alabama could dip into the single digits, and some places could be below freezing for 48-72 consecutive hours.

RAIN TOTALS: Here are some of the heavier rain totals across Alabama over the past 36 hours:

Taylorville — 3.86 inches

Coker — 3.74

Rock Creek — 3.24

Decatur — 3.01

Northport — 2.91

Trussville — 2.58

Oneonta — 2.56

Cullman — 2.14

Russellville — 2.11

Crestwood — 1.94

Muscle Shoals — 1.42

Huntsville — 1.23

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: Cyclone John hit the sparsely populated northwest coast of Australia with winds gusting to 185 mph. John was the strongest cyclone to hit Australia in more than 100 years.

