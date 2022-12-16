Honda Alabama launches production of redesigned 2023 Pilot SUV

Honda's Alabama plant in Talladega County is the sole sole global source of the Pilot SUV, now in its fourth generation. (Honda)

Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant has notched another major milestone with the launch of a redesigned Pilot SUV that is already setting records for the automaker.

The 2023 Pilot is the largest and most powerful SUV in Honda’s history. The vehicle required significant changes in structure and training at the $3 billion, 4,500-worker factory in Talladega County.

Upgrades in equipment and processes were made in areas across the facility, including engine, weld, injection, paint, assembly and final inspection. The redesigned SUV represents the most manufacturing change points since the debut of the first-generation Pilot in 2003.

The plant also established a new training program that involved every employee and moved to a new global Honda standard for the flow of assembly processes.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the plant celebrated the start of mass production for the new Pilot. The Alabama plant is the sole global source of the Pilot, now in its fourth generation.