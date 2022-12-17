Scott Martin: Mainly dry, cool weekend for Alabama

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but much of that cloud cover will move out before sunset. While most areas will be dry, I can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower along and south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

High pressure will be just off to our west on Sunday, which will bring sunny skies and colder temperatures — lows in the lower 20s to the lower 30s with afternoon highs in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will be on the increase Monday and there will be a chance of a few showers by afternoon, with those chances increasing through the late night and into overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

A small chance of showers will continue Tuesday, dissipating completely by late night. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s for most, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a little milder across portions of the state with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows will be in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

A strong Arctic cold front will begin to move through Alabama Thursday that will bring much colder temperatures and another chance of showers. Those chances persist throughout the remainder of the day. The Global Forecast System is actually painting some snow flurries for the northern half of the state during the evening through overnight, but there has not been any consistency with these runs this far out, so we’ll just keep it as a small chance of a few flurries. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s to the mid 50s. On Friday, the Arctic Blast will have moved into the state. Some locations will not make it above the freezing mark throughout the day, even with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the lower 10s to the lower 20s, with afternoon highs in the mid 20s to the upper 30s.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Stepping out into Voodoo Land a little to look at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, lows on both days will be in the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. For now, we look to be dry.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.