James Spann: Some light rain for Alabama today, Tuesday; Arctic blast Friday

James Spann forecasts a little light rain for Alabama today, Arctic air for Christmas from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLOUDS RETURN TODAY: Temperatures are below freezing across most of Alabama early this morning with a fair sky. Clouds increase today ahead of a disturbance that will bring some light rain to the state late this afternoon, tonight and Tuesday. It is possible a few ice pellets could be mixed in with the rain as it initially falls, but if that happens there will be no impact. The most widespread rain will be over the southern half of the state; the high will be in the upper 40s today, followed by mid 40s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the mid 50s, not far from average for late December. Clouds return on Thursday, and some rain will develop during the day.

CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic air mass will invade the Deep South Thursday night and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points:

There is a chance rain could briefly change to sleet or snow before ending late Thursday night and early Friday morning. This is a “cold air chasing the moisture” setup, which rarely produces meaningful snow accumulation here. So, yes, we might see a few snow flakes over north Alabama, but with no accumulation. Major travel impact is not expected, but if there is any standing water left from the rain Friday morning there could be a few icy spots. Strong north winds will help dry the roads very quickly, however.

The focus needs to be on the cold air. The wind chill index will drop between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees Friday morning over the northern half of Alabama, with single-digit wind chills down to the coast. In terms of air temperature, the coldest morning will come early Saturday, with a low between 7 and 14 degrees.

Much of north and central Alabama will go around 75 consecutive hours with subfreezing temperatures, from early Friday morning until late morning Monday, Dec. 26.

The Arctic air mass Saturday and Sunday will be very dry; the sky will be mostly sunny over the weekend.

Cold waves like this are a serious threat to people with no adequate heating source. Check on the elderly. Be very, very careful with space heaters. Plan on bringing your pets indoors. Exposed pipes will need to be wrapped with insulation. Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

From a historical perspective, the last time temperatures reached the single digits in Birmingham during December was in 1989; we dropped to 1 degree on Dec. 23 during the peak of the cold wave. We have achieved single-digit lows during December in eight years since 1900: in 1901, 1917, 1925, 1926, 1962, 1981, 1983 and 1989. We might not reach the single digits this year, but it will be a very close call.

This will be the coldest air in Alabama since Jan. 2, 2018; Birmingham dropped to 11 degrees during that cold wave.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks generally dry with a warming trend. ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Snowfall totals from 1 to 2 feet were commonplace in what will go down as one of the biggest snowstorms in history on the East Coast and the first of four snowstorms for the Mid-Atlantic during the winter of 2009-10. The 15 inches of snow measured at Reagan International Airport on Dec. 19 was the third-highest daily snowfall on any calendar day at Washington, D.C., since snowfall records began in 1884. The total storm snowfall of 16.4 inches on Dec. 18-19, 2009, marks the sixth-highest two-day snowfall record for Washington, D.C., putting it just below the second President’s Day storm in 2003 and ahead of the January 1996 storm.

