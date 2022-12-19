People of Alabama: Candice Barnes of Decatur

“I needed some kind of release. I figured, I’ll learn fishing, something I can do by myself. It’s competitive and rewarding against yourself, and it’s been great. It’s probably my favorite thing to do now. I caught a 4-pound bass yesterday. I travel all over north Alabama, so I put a goal in mind to be able to approach any body of water and be able to catch something. So far, it’s worked about 80% of the time. Sometimes I’m there for an hour, sometimes I’m there for 14 minutes, and I take a picture and I just go. It’s been a nice way to have some peace and quiet and learn something. You get to see different places and not be at home. We have so much water and nature in this area. Fishing is a good way to see everything and get outside. I’ve got little plot points all over north Alabama where I’ve been.” – Candice Barnes of Decatur

Barnes came to Alabama by way of Texas and has enjoyed her years in Alabama.

“I grew up on a farm in Texas, so I like being outside. It’s about as close to home as I’ll ever get without going home,” she said.

