The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Bama stars opting in for Sugar Bowl, Bo Nix returning
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are among the high-profile players who’ve announced they will play in the Sugar Bowl and not opt out. Bo Nix has announced he’s returning to Oregon instead of entering the NFL draft. Bama and Auburn lost in basketball over the weekend. Those are among the topics in this week’s The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.