EV fast charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Alabama

ADS-TEC Energy's systems have unique battery buffers that allow for fast charging without the need to expand limited power grids. (contributed)

A new product will soon be added to Auburn’s manufacturing base — battery-buffered fast electric charging stations. ADS-TEC Energy is establishing its first U.S. location in Auburn that will include sales, warehousing and assembly to serve the North American market.

ADS-TEC Energy plans to invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs over the next two years.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market,” Ivey said. “Congratulations to ADS-TEC Energy’s leadership for selecting Auburn as their U.S. home.”

For more than 10 years, ADS-TEC Energy has used lithium-ion technology to create rapid electric charging stations. The company’s systems have unique battery buffers that allow for fast charging without the need to expand limited power grids.

ADS-TEC Energy’s products, like ChargeBox and ChargePost, seek to overcome installation barriers and provide additional benefits for those operating rapid electric charging stations.

‘Intensive support’

Thomas Speidel, ADS-TEC Energy’s founder and CEO, said the company is pleased that it can set up a sales, warehousing and assembly location in Auburn within one year of listing its shares on the NASDAQ exchange.

“This will represent a successful market presence in the USA, embedded in a strong, innovation- and growth-driven economic environment,” Speidel said. “We are very grateful for the intensive support by the city of Auburn and the state of Alabama, in particular by Governor Kay Ivey, as well as the business-oriented local decision-makers who continue to support us constructively.

“ADS-TEC is engineered in Germany, and we are proud to extend our quality products to the U.S.,” Speidel said. “Out of America for America.”

One of the key reasons ADS-TEC Energy chose to open its new location in Alabama is proximity to Auburn University’s acclaimed engineering program. This will allow the company to identify and nurture talented students and graduates to successfully serve the North American market.

“The city of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Mr. Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.

“Welcome to the Auburn family, ADS-TEC Energy, and thank you to Governor Ivey and her team at the Alabama Department of Commerce for their support for this project,” Anders said.

ADS-TEC Energy has begun hiring for its new location.

“Alabama’s auto sector aims to play an important role in the industry’s EV revolution, so it’s great to see a company like ADS-TEC Energy planning to establish a manufacturing operation in Auburn for ultra-fast charging stations that will help accelerate EV adoption across America,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This is a win for Auburn and a win for Alabama.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.