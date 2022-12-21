Alabama Power volunteers bring holiday joy to communities across the state

Children and families throughout the state will have a merrier Christmas, thanks to "elves" in the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO). This holiday season, volunteers in APSO's nine chapters are buying and delivering toys, clothes and food to needy families, brightening the holidays for seniors in nursing facilities and supporting nonprofit groups. Myriad projects are being completed statewide in time to meet holiday wishes. (Photo courtesy of Mobile APSO)

It’s the most beautiful time of the year, and the many “elves” of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are working to help bring the joy of the season to communities statewide.

Helping make holiday wishes comes true is the result of much careful planning. Volunteers in Alabama Power’s nine APSO chapters – Eastern, Mobile, Southeast/Farley, Southern and Western divisions, Magic City, and Plants Barry, Gaston and Miller – have been making magic since early fall. For instance, Power Delivery employees in Birmingham held a clay shoot competition in October that raised $60,000 for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, allowing Magic City APSO members to buy Christmas gifts for Angel children. During nearly 20 years of clay shoot fundraisers, Power Delivery has raised about $600,000 for the Salvation Army program.

Alabama Power volunteers across the state have been shopping for children served by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), wrapping presents, delivering food to underprivileged families, bringing holiday goodie bags to seniors in nursing facilities, uplifting the needy and supporting nonprofits that improve the lives of Alabamians.

“The holiday season is one of the most important times of the year for our volunteers, a time they truly enjoy,” said Broderick Smith, an Alabama Power community relations specialist in Montgomery and the 2022 APSO state president.

“Every chapter made a commitment to partner with a nonprofit, to help make sure families have a merry Christmas,” Smith said. “All our chapters added more projects, while continuing to support organizations we’ve traditionally helped in the past.

“This year, coming out of the pandemic, our volunteers continued to serve, helping communities and making an impact,” Smith added.

Members made stockings for seniors at APSO’s board meeting. (APSO) Barry’s Amanda Lofton shows off a handmade stocking. (APSO) APSO board members make stockings for seniors. (APSO)

APSO board members show off handmade stockings for seniors. (APSO)

Power Delivery employees in Birmingham raised $60,000 for the Salvation Army. (Miles Hoyle – Magic City APSO) Mobile APSO’s Sharon Murrill (right) delivers gifts to the nonprofit BPSOS. (Mobile APSO) Mobile APSO’s Anita Gray shops for needy children. (Mobile APSO) A Mobile APSO shopper delivers Salvation Army gifts. (Mobile APSO) A Barry APSO shopper buys a DHR child’s gift. (Barry APSO) Mobile APSO delivered food to nonprofits. (Mobile APSO) Mobile APSO delivered food to nonprofits. (Mobile APSO) Miller APSO’s Dion Oliver (in red, left) and wife, Brandy, serve recipients of the Tri-County AID Christmas Party. (Miller APSO) Barry APSO gave to Magic Moments – Mobile at the 2022 Contributions Breakfast. Barry’s Amanda Lofton (from left), with Magic Moments Executive Director Kimberly Etherton, and Barry’s Stacy Simmons. (Barry APSO)

Mobile APSO’s Sharon Murrill (right) brought chapter gifts to Light of the Village. (Mobile APSO)

Barry APSO members show off Christmas shopping receipts. (Barry APSO)

Gaston shoppers made a merrier Christmas for kids. (Gaston APSO)