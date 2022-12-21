Alabama Power volunteers bring holiday joy to communities across the state
It’s the most beautiful time of the year, and the many “elves” of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are working to help bring the joy of the season to communities statewide.
Helping make holiday wishes comes true is the result of much careful planning. Volunteers in Alabama Power’s nine APSO chapters – Eastern, Mobile, Southeast/Farley, Southern and Western divisions, Magic City, and Plants Barry, Gaston and Miller – have been making magic since early fall. For instance, Power Delivery employees in Birmingham held a clay shoot competition in October that raised $60,000 for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, allowing Magic City APSO members to buy Christmas gifts for Angel children. During nearly 20 years of clay shoot fundraisers, Power Delivery has raised about $600,000 for the Salvation Army program.
Alabama Power volunteers across the state have been shopping for children served by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), wrapping presents, delivering food to underprivileged families, bringing holiday goodie bags to seniors in nursing facilities, uplifting the needy and supporting nonprofits that improve the lives of Alabamians.
“The holiday season is one of the most important times of the year for our volunteers, a time they truly enjoy,” said Broderick Smith, an Alabama Power community relations specialist in Montgomery and the 2022 APSO state president.
“Every chapter made a commitment to partner with a nonprofit, to help make sure families have a merry Christmas,” Smith said. “All our chapters added more projects, while continuing to support organizations we’ve traditionally helped in the past.
“This year, coming out of the pandemic, our volunteers continued to serve, helping communities and making an impact,” Smith added.
