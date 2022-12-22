12 energy-saving tips for the holidays and the frigid days ahead

There are ways to prepare wonderful holiday meals and save energy, too. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Getty Images)

The holidays are a time for gathering and celebrating. It can also lead to higher energy use as we whip up favorite holiday dishes and open our homes to family and friends. Not to mention it’s about to get really cold in Alabama!

Here are 12 simple energy-saving tips that will help save on utility bills, while you enjoy these special holiday times and brace for the frigid weather ahead:

Energy-saving during the holidays

Full house? Give your furnace a break. In a home crowded with family and friends, and with the oven on full blast with holiday comfort foods, the house will heat itself. So, you can turn down the thermostat a bit.

If the party isn’t in the room, close it off. Turn off lights in rooms not being used and close doors to keep the warm air in the rooms that are occupied.

Energy-saving tips for all winter long

Sun’s out, savings up. Open your window treatments during the day to take advantage of the sun’s natural warmth and light. Be sure to close them when the sun goes down.

Use space heaters wisely. If you spend a lot of your day in a single room – when working from a home office, for example – turn the house thermostat down and use a space heater to keep you cozy. Be sure to turn it off when you leave. Select a model that is thermostat-controlled for even greater energy efficiency.

Looking for more energy-saving tips for this holiday season and the wintry weather? Visit AlabamaPower.com/winterize.