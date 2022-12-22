Published On: 12.22.22 | 

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Innovation

These were the most-read Innovation stories on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top innovation stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator announces 2022 class

The 2022 class of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is made up of 10 companies from the U.S., Sweden and Canada. (contributed)

Alabama Power’s expanding fiber network supports resiliency and more

Alabama Power 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report: Innovation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power’s Mark Crosswhite among leaders behind Prosper

The leadership of Prosper, including retiring Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite (far right) are focused on supporting inclusion and economic opportunity in the Birmingham region. (contributed)

Todd Greer named executive director for Mobile’s Innovation Portal

Innovation Portal’s incubator space in the heart of Mobile’s technology corridor.
(Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama’s Innovation Depot names 2022 Velocity Accelerator cohort

The members of Velocity Accelerator’s 2022 cohort represent seven innovative startup companies. (Innovation Depot)

Editor’s choice: Alabama’s innovation economy sees strength in inclusion

Alabama Finance Director Bill Poole talks Alabama Innovation Corporation with Khadidah Stone from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

