Birmingham to commemorate 60 years since the 1963 campaign for civil and human rights

The Revs. Fred Shuttlesworth, Ralph Abernathy and Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1963 Birmingham protests against segregation. (Encyclopedia of Alabama / Birmingham Public Library Archives)

Throughout 2023, the city of Birmingham, in partnership with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits, will “honor the challenges, lessons and triumphs” of the 1963 Birmingham civil and human rights movement, officials announced Wednesday.

The 60th commemoration will include programs, events, workshops and entertainment, officials said in a news release.

“The eyes of the world were on Birmingham in 1963 while a battle was waged for the equal rights of all of its residents,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “We plan to spend 2023 remembering and reflecting on the people and events that helped to break down segregation, not only in Birmingham but in our country.”

The year 1963 was pivotal in the struggle for equal rights. In Birmingham, marches and demonstrations, organized by civil rights leaders including the Revs. Fred Shuttlesworth and Martin Luther King Jr., demanded an end to racial segregation. King was arrested and while incarcerated penned his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail.

Under the leadership of local college students, a selective buying campaign was launched where Black residents bought only from businesses that provided equal access to all. In May 1963, students as young as 8 took part in what became known as the Children’s Crusade. They were jailed and also subjected to painful blasts from city firehoses and attacks by police dogs. Images from the protests sparked outrage across the country.

Domestic terrorism also rocked the city. The A.G. Gaston Motel, where civil rights leaders devised their nonviolent strategy to break down segregation in the city, was bombed on Mother’s Day, and on Sept. 15, 1963, four little girls were killed in the Sunday morning bombing of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

As part of the announcement, city officials unveiled the theme for the 2023 commemoration: “Forging Justice.”

“Birmingham is known for its steel production and also its racial past. Today, however, just like steel melds together different elements to make a singular strong force, the city has worked to forge relationships among all races, religions, ethnicities and creeds,” the announcement stated.

Among the events planned in 2023 are a Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing commemoration, a children’s march reenactment, a national convention of Black journalists, concerts, exhibits, a healing conference and tributes to King and Shuttlesworth. Birmingham is also slated to host an international peace conference May 1-5.

“2023 marks a major milestone in Birmingham’s history,” said Denise Gilmore, senior director of the division of Social Justice and Racial Equity. “We have an opportunity to reflect on the past while standing united in the continued pursuit of civil and human rights. Our collective work ensures that Birmingham will be an enduring light to the world.”

Woodfin added, “In addition to reflecting on the past, we also are excited to show the world how far our city has come, not only in race relations, but also in technology, medicine, banking and culinary excellence.”

Information about the commemoration can be found at birminghamal.com/forging justice, including a calendar of events that will be updated throughout the year.