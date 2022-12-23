Alabama NewsCenter readers tell us what makes Christmas most special

Our readers pointed to family as the thing that makes Christmas most special to them. (Getty Images)

We’re ending our six-week countdown to Christmas with the most special one of all.

We asked our community on Facebook: What is the ONE thing that makes the holidays special for you? We were met with an overwhelming response – family.

Everyone celebrates the holiday season differently, but the one thing we can all agree on is how special it is to spend time with loved ones, no matter if that is the family you were born into, your chosen family or new family.

Whether you’re spending the day in your new Christmas pajamas and watching holiday movies like my family, or celebrating the day visiting with different loved ones, all of us at Alabama NewsCenter wish you a very happy and safe holiday season!

Keep reading for some of our community responses on the one thing that makes the holidays special for them: