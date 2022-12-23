Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Economic development

These were the most-read economic development stories on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top economic development stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.

Preparation was key to $2.5 billion project choosing Alabama

How Alabama Power helped Mega Site win $2.5 billion Novelis project from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ADECA says Alabama broadband plans are nearly ready for approval

ADECA readies broadband plans for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ALEX, the Alabama Experience exhibit, debuts at The World Games 2022

ALEX, the Alabama Experience, is an immersive and interactive way to learn about living and working in the state from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power Foundation, EDPA join forces for social impact entrepreneur pitch competition

Alabama’s economic development showing strength through disruptions

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield touts Alabama’s economy at 2022 EDAA conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Alabama commerce secretary, governor note challenges, opportunities ahead for state economy