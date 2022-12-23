James Spann: Frigid Christmas weekend ahead for Alabama

COLD IS THE WORD: Despite a sunny sky, temperatures remain in the teens across north Alabama this afternoon. Even in deep south Alabama there is a big chill in the air; both Mobile and Dothan report 32 degrees at mid-afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 23 is 55. Tonight will be clear and very cold, with a low between 2 and 12 degrees across north Alabama, with low teens all the way down to the coast.

The weekend will be dry but very cold; the high will be in the 20s over north Alabama Saturday, with low 30s Sunday. Some places will be below freezing for more than 72 consecutive hours. The low early Christmas morning will be in the teens for most communities, with single digits again for colder spots.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week will be dry with a warming trend. An Alberta clipper-type feature will bring some risk of snow flurries to Tennessee Monday and Monday night, but for now it looks like the air will be too dry in Alabama for any significant precipitation. By the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s as the big pattern flip unfolds.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will likely return to the state at some point over the New Year’s weekend, but it is too early to be specific about the amount of rain or timing.

ON THIS DATE IN 1921: An estimated F3 tornado struck the town of Clarkedale, Arkansas, killing six and injuring 60 others. Four people died in the destruction of the Banks and Danner store, where 50 people were doing their Christmas shopping.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: A major ice storm struck central and southeast Virginia and much of North Carolina beginning on Dec. 23 and lasting until Christmas morning. Icy conditions caused injuries from slips and falls and numerous vehicle accidents. Ice accumulations of up to an inch brought down trees and power lines. Outages were so widespread that 400,000 customers were without power on Christmas Eve.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.