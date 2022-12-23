This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Stuffed Grouper at Jubilee Joe's is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (contributed)

What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood.

Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.

Fast forward nearly two decades and the experts turned out to be right. But it’s the food more than the business model that keeps diners coming back to Jubilee Joe’s.

Take, for instance, the Stuffed Grouper. A butterflied filet of fish is stuffed with crabcakes and served over a bed of mashed potatoes and topped with sauteed spinach and lemon beurre blanc sauce.

It’s earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

Jubilee Joe’s Stuffed Grouper one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.