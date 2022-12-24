Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Weather

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top weather stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.
Stock up on storm supplies tax-free in Alabama this weekend
Many items for your emergency preparedness kit can be purchased with no sales tax in much of Alabama this weekend. (Getty Images)
Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week starts today
Learn how to increase your chances of surviving dangerous weather during Alabama’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. (Alabama NewsCenter / file)
Images from the first Alabama snowfall of 2022
Alabamians in many parts of the state awoke to landscapes covered in snow Monday morning. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October
Alabama Power is extending the summer pool at Lake Martin until Oct. 15. (file)
Alabama expert offers tips to keep pests from following you indoors this winter
Keep these creepy crawlers out of your home this winter. (Alabama Cooperative Extension System)
Editor’s choice: Alabama Power receives Emergency Response Awards from the Edison Electric Institute for 2022 storms
Alabama Power’s efforts to quickly and safely restore electric service following storms this year earned the company two Emergency Response Awards from the Edison Electric Institute, one for assistance work in Texas following Winter Storm Landon and one for its work in Alabama following storms in late March. (Alabama NewsCenter staff)