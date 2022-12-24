Recipe: Chewy Gingerbread Cookies with Eggnog Drizzle

I feel like I’m playing matchmaker and I’m just giddy with excitement waiting to introduce two folks that I just know are going to be perfect for one another. Except this isn’t about dating and one of these people isn’t a person at all. So what am I rambling on about? These absolutely delicious Gingerbread Cookies with Eggnog Drizzle. Y’all are a perfect match. I just know it.

I just love the flavors of spice that the holidays bring and am a huge fan of ginger anyway, so I figured I’d be on to something with these, but, boy, did they turn out amazingly good. Like, I can’t stop eating them.

And, y’all, they’re pretty dang easy, too. I love gingerbread, but I’m not always in the mood to have to roll dough out and deal with all that fussiness. With these, you get all the flavor (plus more) with a whole lot less work. This recipe doesn’t even require you to refrigerate the dough, like many do these days. When you want some cookies, you’ll have them in a short time. No more waiting.

Now, the Eggnog Drizzle isn’t 100% necessary. The cookies are amazing right by themselves – chewy gingerbread deliciousness – but that drizzle just adds something special. Everyone who tasted them with and without the drizzle preferred them with it. But it’s totally up to you. Except that I said to make the drizzle. But you don’t have to. But you should. Y’all enjoy.

Chewy Gingerbread Cookies with Eggnog Drizzle

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups sugar, divided

1 egg

¼ cup molasses

2¼ cups all-purpose flour*

2 teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

For the drizzle:

2 cups powdered sugar

6 tablespoons prepared eggnog

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat.

Beat the butter with a mixer until smooth.

Add 1 cup of sugar and cream together.

Add the egg and mix well.

Add the molasses and mix well.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet. Mix well.

Pour the remaining ½ cup of sugar in a small bowl. Drop the dough, using a cookie scoop, by 1½ tablespoon dollops into the bowl of sugar and roll around to coat.

Place the dough on the cookie sheet about 3 inches apart.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes.

Allow to cool on the pan for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Once the cookies are cool, make the drizzle by mixing the powdered sugar, eggnog and nutmeg together in a medium bowl. Add extra powdered sugar or eggnog to get it to a thick drizzling consistency.

Pour the drizzle into a zip-top bag and seal. Cut a small opening in one corner of the bag and drizzle the glaze over the cookies.

Allow to harden.

Store in an airtight container.

Notes

* It’s very important to measure the flour correctly, as adding too much will make the dough too thick and the cookies won’t spread. I always use the spoon-and-level method. Don’t use the measuring cup to scoop the flour.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”