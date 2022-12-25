Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Sports

These were the most-read sports stories on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top sports stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.

New Alabama skateboard park wows enthusiasts as part of City Walk BHAM

What to know about The World Games 2022, which begins tonight in Birmingham, Alabama

World Games speed skaters to heat up new track at former Alabama Power Powell Steam Plant

Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. talks Magic City Classic, first year as head coach and that ‘feud’ with Deion

USFL serves up a smorgasbord of football in Birmingham each week

Editor’s choice: Alabama pool player Ed Gill is 96 years young and still going strong

At 96, pool player and WWII vet Ed Gill is still in the game from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RELATED: Players mourn loss of Alabama pool hall where everybody knew your name