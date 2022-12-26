Published On: 12.26.22 | 

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Travel and Entertainment

These were the most-read travel and entertainment stories on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top travel and entertainment stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.

Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite

Alligators are the stars of the show at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. (Amber Sutton)

Alabama’s 5 best scenic fall drives

The Little River Canyon National Preserve is accessible from both the Appalachian Highlands Scenic Byway and Lookout Mountain Parkway. (Little River Canyon National Preserve / Facebook)

Alabama’s Natural Bridge Park is a marvel

The longest natural bridge east of the Rockies is in Alabama. (Tamika Moore)

Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, is relocating to Alabama

Sean Dietrich, known to fans as Sean of the South, is moving to Birmingham. (Photo courtesy of Jamie Dietrich)

Three amazing scenic drives to take in Alabama

The Alabama section of the Natchez Trace Parkway. (Alabama Byways)

Editor’s choice: Extending the Appalachian Trail into Alabama a natural, say advocates and state conservation officials

Alabama’s Mount Cheaha would be part of the Appalachian Trail if supporters are successful in having it extended. (Alabama State Parks)

