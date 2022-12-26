Scott Martin: Cloudy, cold day for Alabama; back in the 60s by Thursday

THE WORK WEEK: A short wave passing through today will bring clouds to Alabama, and we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for northern Alabama. The rest of the state will be dry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Ridging with a southerly flow moves into Alabama Tuesday, bringing an increase in humidity and afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, the ridge continues to pump in that warmer air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

A frontal system will be getting its act together to our west on Thursday, bringing an increase of clouds to Alabama. At this point, we look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s will make you forget about the teens and single digits we saw this past weekend.

The cold front gets closer to Alabama on Friday, which will bring more clouds and rain. A few showers will be possible by the start of the afternoon, with rain likely by the early evening. The western half of the state could pick up one-half to 1 inch of rain by midnight, while the eastern half will see less. Highs will be in the 60s.

OUT WITH 2022, IN WITH 2023: It will be a wet end to 2022, as rain and some thunder will be likely throughout the day Saturday. The front will continue moving through the state and rain will be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches possible. Much of the activity will be moving out by the evening and late night, but there will continue to be a chance of rain for the New Year’s celebrations at midnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

After the shower chances end before sunrise, New Year’s Day looks to be very nice and mild as we end up with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1776: George Washington crossed the ice-clogged Delaware River. He marched on Trenton in the snow and sleet, thus surprising and capturing many of the British garrison.

