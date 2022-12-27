Scott Martin: Rising temperatures for Alabama this week

TODAY: Up in the Tennessee Valley region this morning, some patchy, freezing fog has developed and may contribute to additional ice buildup on roads. Ice will eventually begin to melt today as temperatures will be above freezing by the late morning. For central Alabama, skies will eventually become mostly sunny today with highs reaching the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures — afternoon highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

A frontal system will be getting its act together to our west on Thursday that will bring an increase of clouds to Alabama. At this point, we look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 60s.

The front gets closer to Alabama on Friday, which will bring clouds and rain to the state. Rain will move into western Alabama by midday and slowly move eastward through the rest of the day. For now, it looks like the heavier rains will hold off until Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: It will be a wet end to 2022, as rain and some thunder will be likely throughout the day Saturday. The front will continue moving through the state and rain will be heavy at times. One-half to 1.5 inches will be possible. Much of the activity will be moving out by the evening and late night, but there will continue to be a chance of rain for the New Year’s celebrations at midnight. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

After the shower chances end before sunrise, New Year’s Day looks to be very nice and mild. Skies will mostly clear out, and we end up mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Enjoy New Year’s Day, because it looks like the last dry day for a little while. Monday will start off dry, but showers will begin to move into western Alabama by early evening. Once that occurs, rain chances will be with us through much of next week until late Friday night. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

