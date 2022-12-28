Scott Martin: Alabama’s warm-up continues before weekend rain

TODAY: After a cold start to the day, temperatures will make a nice recovery as ridging starts to take over the weather pattern. Skies will be mainly sunny for most, but a few clouds may move in over southern Alabama. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the mid 60s. END OF THE WORK WEEK: Thursday will be warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day, but clouds will start to slowly increase during the evening. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

Much of the day Friday looks to remain dry across much of Alabama, but a warm front moving northward through the southern portions of the state will bring rain with it during the afternoon and evening. Rain will be likely with some embedded thunder throughout the state during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: While it will be mild on New Year’s Eve, unfortunately the day will start off with rain and some thunder. However, models are now trending drier for the evening and late night, and we should be dry for the ringing in of 2023. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

New Year’s Day is looking fantastic as that system departs, and we’ll have mostly sunny skies through the day. A few clouds will start to move in late ahead of another impulse. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

THE FIRST WORK WEEK OF 2023: Unfortunately, rain looks to be with us for much of the first week of the new year. Showers will become possible early Monday ahead of a building cold front, and rain chances will increase through the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, rain and storms will be likely over western Alabama by midday as the front approaches and begins its slow trek through the state. Rain will be heavy at times, and we may see some minor flooding. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Unfortunately, rain looks to stick around through early Thursday morning.

