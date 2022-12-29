Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: Recipes

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top recipes on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.
Fresh Lemon Lime Cake
This Fresh Lemon Lime Cake recipe combines lemon and lime juice and zest in a moist pound cake to create the perfect dessert for lemon and lime lovers. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Hot Dog Chili Sauce
For added flavor, make a day in advance, cool, then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Canned Biscuit Pretzel Bites
Canned Biscuit Pretzel Bites uses a can of refrigerated biscuit dough to make warm, crispy, doughy pretzels that taste just like the ones from the mall. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Buttermilk Pound Cake
This Buttermilk Pound Cake recipe creates a moist, tender, light (but still dense) cake that’s filled with amazing flavor. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Strawberry Cobbler
Use a pound of fresh strawberries and a few basic ingredients from the pantry and refrigerator for a dessert bursting with flavor. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Editor’s choice: Peach Crumb Muffins
These peach crumb muffins are fluffy, moist and domed with a streusel crumb topping, a drizzled glaze and juicy bits of fresh peaches. (Kate Wood / Wood and Spoon)