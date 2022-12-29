Scott Martin: A few sprinkles for Alabama today; rain moves in Friday

RADAR CHECK: Radar at 5:13 a.m. showed a few pockets of sprinkles out there, mainly north of I-20/59 and west of I-65. As far as rainfall for today, that should be all we see; the rest of the state should remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.



FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A frontal system will approach the state on Friday that will bring rain and some thunder to western Alabama as early as midday and will slowly move eastward. Rainfall totals for the day will range from one-quarter inch to around 1 inch from northeast to southwest. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

The daylight hours on New Year’s Eve look stormy as the front continues to move through, eventually exiting the state by late afternoon. Rainfall totals through the day will range from one-quarter inch to 1.25 inches from west to east. The good news is that the evening now looks dry for the ringing in of the new year. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

New Year’s Day will be nearly perfect. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Next week will start off wet and stormy. For now, rain chances look to begin just before midday and continue through the remainder of the day. We may have a strong storm or two late, but for now the risk of severe weather stays mainly to our west. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk up out to the west, and it clips the northwest corner of the Tennessee Valley region. Rainfall totals look to be one-half inch or less. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be very wet as the system continues to move into the state. We could see a few flooding issues arise, as rainfall totals for the day look to be around 1.5 to 2.5 inches. At this point, severe storms look unlikely, but I couldn’t rule out a strong storm or two. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

On Wednesday, rain and storms will continue through the morning, but the activity will finally push out of the state by late afternoon. Before it leaves, we could see another one-quarter inch to 2.5 inches of rainfall from northwest to southeast, and flooding will continue to be possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s. The good news is that the rest of the work week is trending dry.

Rainfall totals by midnight on Wednesday may reach as high as 3.25 inches to 6.25 inches. They could be more than 7 inches near the Gulf Coast. Please, keep an eye out for flood advisories and warnings, and do not attempt to drive on flooded streets. Turn around, don’t drown.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.