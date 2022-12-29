The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Alabama brings big guns to the Sugar Bowl; sizing up the playoffs
Will the disappointment of missing a national championship bid hurt the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s chances in the Sugar Bowl? Or, will the decisions of several key players to suit up instead of opting out carry the team to victory? The Next Round guys discuss those dynamics and size up the matchups in the first round of College Football Playoff games.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-Minute Drill on Alabama’s Sugar Bowl prospects, playoffs’ first-round games from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.