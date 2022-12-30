Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

These were the most-read 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama features on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama features on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.

The steaks at this restaurant are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Steaks at Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This barbecue and sauce are on the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

Bishop Barbecue’s meat and sauce are among the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Fried chicken and sauce make a sandwich worth of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

This chicken sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Big Daddy Burger one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Big Daddy Burger at Big Daddy’s Grill is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This Monte Cristo sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Mudtown Monte Cristo is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Hot and Hot Fish Club Tomato Salad & Fried Okra one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Tomato Salad & Fried Okra at Hot and Hot Fish Club one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.