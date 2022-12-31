Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: People of Alabama

We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top People of Alabama features on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022.
Candice Barnes of Decatur
Candice Barnes has found comfort in fishing. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Maurice Scott of Huntsville
Maurice Scott is a graduate of Alabama A&M and one of the stars of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ a reality show on OWN – The Oprah Winfrey Network. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Cameron Gould of Calera
Cameron Gould would like to strike the perfect balance of pleasing others and being true to herself. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Eddie Williams of Trussville
Eddie Williams decided to invest in himself and now has his own company, Eddie Kane’s Catering. He is loving life. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Erika Sierra of Huntsville
Erika Sierra said every person is enough and shouldn’t have to worry about living up to someone else’s standards. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Editor’s choice: Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman
Tanya Ragsdale is a nurse practitioner and her stepdaughter Evie wants to be a doctor. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)