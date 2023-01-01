Big Buck Photo Contest spotlights the outstanding hunting in Alabama’s Black Belt

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest often draws more than 100 entries and thousands of online votes. (Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association)

Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see hunters’ photos again this year.

The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest for the 2022-2023 deer hunting season runs through Feb. 10. The online contest is sponsored by Tutt Land Company. Any photo from the ongoing hunting season, which began in November, can be submitted.

“Hunters of all ages enjoy unforgettable adventures and create wonderful family memories while hunting in the Black Belt each year,” said Pam Swanner, director of the ALBBAA. “Our Big Buck Photo Contest helps us celebrate the bountiful hunting that the Black Belt is known for, and it’s gratifying to see so many entries from young hunters. They are the future conservationists of our wildlife and their habitat.”

To enter the contest, hunters must upload, through the ALBBAA website, a photo of a buck harvested from within the 23-county Black Belt region. The buck must be harvested during 2022-2023 whitetail deer season. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Voting is conducted on the same page where entries are submitted: https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/news-more/shoot-the-black-belt/big-buck-photo-contest-2022/.

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA is final. Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry.

ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove of the photo submitted. Cause for disqualification of photo can include, but is not limited to, the following:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful composition.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

A voting violation that imposes an unfair advantage to others.

The contestant who receives the most online votes before the season closes in February will receive a $300 gift card for use at any outdoor retail outlet.

The 23 counties in the Black Belt are: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.

ALBBAA reminds all sportsmen and sportswomen to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield. Hunters are also reminded to report their harvested deer through Game Check.

“The Black Belt offers some of America’s very best whitetail deer hunting,” Swanner said. “We hope to see photos that commemorate and celebrate the hunting season. That’s one of the goals for our Big Buck Photo Contest.”