Alabama Power volunteers place wreaths at graves of veterans

Members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), Southeast Division chapter, joined with the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America during the holiday season to honor veterans and those who died in service to the country by laying wreaths at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in east Alabama.

Employee volunteers from the chapter honored their former colleague and friend, the late Stanley Jones, by placing wreaths at the headstones of veterans buried at the cemetery, located south of Phenix City. Jones, who served in the Army and retired from Alabama Power, is buried at Fort Mitchell.

The wreath-laying took place Dec. 17 on National Wreaths Across America Day, an annual, coordinated effort during which ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,700 locations in the United States and in 27 countries.

During the ceremonies, veterans’ names are said aloud by volunteers. At this year’s events, more than 2 million volunteers participated, a third of whom were children, according to Wreaths Across America. Wreaths were placed on the headstones of more than 2.7 million veterans. At Arlington National Cemetery alone, 257,000 wreaths were placed by more than 28,000 volunteers.

“Our mission is to honor service members and educate the next generation about their sacrifice and what it means to us today,” said Karrie Schwerin, who coordinated the wreath-laying event at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. “We rely on organizations like APSO and local volunteers to have the means to achieve our mission every year.”

“Wreaths Across America would like to thank the community, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, essential truck drivers, area officials and members of the media for coming together in unity and supporting those who have protected our freedom,” an organization spokesperson said. “Each person has played an important part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

In 2023, National Wreaths Across America Day is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16. To learn more about Wreaths Across America and how to support the program, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. To learn more about the many volunteer projects of Alabama Power employees and retirees that support communities and nonprofits all across the state, visit powerofgood.com and click on “Volunteers.”