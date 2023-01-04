James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday with a cooling trend

SUNNY, MILD AFTERNOON: We are enjoying a sunny January afternoon across Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will be clear and colder, with a low between 38 and 44 degrees.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights Thursday through Saturday with a cooling trend. The high will be close to 60 Thursday, followed by upper 50s Friday. Clouds will increase late in the day Saturday, and a disturbance will bring the chance of some light rain at times to the state Saturday night and Sunday. Amounts should be one-quarter inch or less, and highs will be generally in the low 60s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and pleasant, but a few showers likely will move into the state Tuesday. The rest of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures. There’s no sign of any Arctic air blasts or severe weather threats for the next seven to 10 days.

STORM SURVEY RESULTS: National Weather Service Birmingham has identified EF-2 tornado damage around Lake Jordan in Elmore County and EF-1 damage from Spring Hill to Gallion in parts of Marengo and Hale counties. Its personnel will be looking at the damage in eastern Montgomery later today and other parts of the state in coming days.

RAIN TOTALS: Here are some rain totals across Alabama over the past 36 hours:

Ashville — 4.53 inches

Thorsby — 4.46

Moody — 4.42

Dunnavant (Shelby County) — 3.92

Mountain Brook — 3.66

Leeds — 3.65

Jemison — 3.63

Margaret — 3.17

Calera — 3.06

Sylacauga — 2.72

Troy — 2.64

Chelsea — 2.56

Cottondale — 2.3

Grayson Valley — 2.21

Birmingham Airport — 2.11

Gadsden — 2.04

Anniston — 1.95

Muscle Shoals — 1.28

Oneonta — 1.22

Northport — 1.17

Huntsville — 1.14

Decatur — 1.12

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A tornado with estimated F3 damage cut a 15-mile path and struck a school at Vireton in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, killing 16 people.

