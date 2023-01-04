James Spann: Rain on the way out of Alabama, clearing later today

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain and thunderstorms continues early this morning over east and south Alabama; a tornado watch is in effect for a few counties near the Georgia and Florida state lines. But the rain will be moving out of the state soon, and we expect a clearing sky today with a high between 67 and 71 degrees, well above the average high of 54 for Jan. 4. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s. REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: Thursday and Friday will feature a good supply of sunshine both days. The high will be in the low 60s Thursday, followed by upper 50s Friday. Early-morning temperatures will drop into the 30s both Friday and Saturday mornings.

At this point it looks like most of the day Saturday will be dry, although clouds will increase by mid to late afternoon. A few showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday, but there is no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be light, generally less than one-quarter inch. Highs over the weekend will be mostly in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the first half of the week looks dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A disturbance could bring a few showers to the state Thursday. But for now it doesn’t look like a high-impact event. For now, there’s no sign of any bitterly cold Arctic air through midmonth. RAIN TOTALS: Here are some rain totals reported by the ABC 33/40 Skywatchers:

Leeds — 3.65 inches

Helena — 3.25

Chelsea — 3.03

Oxmoor Valley (Birmingham) — 3.02

Margaret — 2.82

Randolph — 2.15

Cropwell — 1.82

Calera — 1.58

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A tornado with estimated F3 damage cut a 15-mile path and struck a school at Vireton in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, killing 16 people.

