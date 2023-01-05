Can’t Miss Alabama: Start 2023 with fun runs and more

Start planning for great entertainment in the new year.

Forging Families

Kick off the new year at the annual Forging Families 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is presented by Sacred Selections at Shelby County Arts Council. Sacred Selections is a not-for-profit organization that assists families in their quest to adopt a child. More than $30,000 has been donated for this cause within the past two years. For race-day registration and packet pickup, follow this link. Email jdixon0508@gmail.com for additional information.

Resolution Run

Join hundreds of runners at the Resolution Run Saturday, Jan. 7, presented by Birmingham Ultra Trail Society. Proceeds from registration fees and donations will go to Red Mountain Park. There will be two distances marked out for running, a 5K route and a 10K route. Start times vary for each route so everyone can finish around the same time. For those unfamiliar with Red Mountain Park, there will be trail routes, but some of the trails are converted railroad paths and are not very technical. Register online before race day for $30 or register in person on race morning for $35. Learn more at runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/resolutionruns.

‘Expanding Darshan: Manjari Sharma, To See and Be Seen’

Works by contemporary artist Manjari Sharma are paired with items from the historic collections of the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMOA) in a striking exhibit that runs through Sunday, Jan. 15, at the museum. The exhibition introduces nine of the most significant deities of the Hindu pantheon and their contemporary relevance in art and faith, serving as a gateway to the concept of darshan — seeing and being seen by the divine. The vibrant, varied and sometimes contradictory stories of these gods, as well as their familial relationships with each other, are shared through the works in the exhibition. All of the featured works, many of which had never been displayed to the public, are from the museum’s collection. “Expanding Darshan” is curated by Katherine Anne Paul, the Virginia and William M. Spencer III Curator of Asian Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Admission is free. Learn more at artsbma.org/exhibition/expanding-darshan.

‘Red Earth Invocation’

Decatur’s Alabama Center for the Arts is featuring artwork by John “Jahni” Moore through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Moore is the creator of numerous murals and public works from Chicago to Colombia, where he twice served as art ambassador. Red Earth Invocation, a branch of the Southern Trees series, is inspired by his fascination with and adoration of Alabama red clay and reverence for his ancestors. His artwork operates as a sacrament on those pillars to reconnect to the sanctity of life. Follow this link to learn more. The exhibit is free. The center is at 133 Second Ave. N.E.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents ‘Jubilee’

Playwright and director Tazewell Thompson brings a heart-stirring score to life with this a cappella tribute inspired by real life. The world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers shattered racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad, entertaining kings and queens. For more than 150 years, the bold a cappella African American ensemble, born on the campus of Fisk University, one of the nation’s premier HBCUs, has blended rich voices to share a heritage of suffering, strength and endurance. Hear uplifting spirituals and hymns like “Wade in the Water” and “Ain’t That Good News.” Performances run through Sunday, Jan. 29. Recommended for audiences ages 12 and older. The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery.

‘Alabama Radio Moments’

The Alabama Department of Archives and History presents “Alabama Radio Moments” at the Museum of Alabama through May 31. The exhibit explores ways radio influenced the lives of Alabamians in the 20th century and how they learned about current events, enjoyed sports and music and connected with the world beyond their community. Featuring items from the launch of Alabama’s first public radio station (founded at Alabama Power) through the beginning of the age of television and into the 1970s, the exhibit also highlights Alabamians’ contributions to radio technology and programming and the importance of radio to the social and political climate of the era. Admission is free. For more information, email alex.colvin@archives.alabama.gov. For detailed information, call 334-242-4364 or 334-353-4689.

Still Standing – A Tribute to Elton John

OWA Theater presents “Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John” Jan. 7-8. “Still Standing” carries on the legacy and amazing music of the iconic Sir Elton John. Ben Frey performs selections from Elton John’s musical catalog. Expect to hear hits including “Candle in the Wind,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” “Circle of Life” and “Crocodile Rock.” Tickets can be purchased here.

The Black Jacket Symphony in concert

Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” Friday, Jan. 6, at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile; Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has entertained more than 1 million music lovers nationwide. For a complete list of performances, follow this link. Follow along on Facebook.