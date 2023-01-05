James Spann: Cloudless sky over Alabama; showers return Saturday night, Sunday

SEVERE CLEAR: We have nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are very close to seasonal averages with 50s over the northern counties and 60s to the south. Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the 30s; colder spots will see a light freeze.

Friday will be another sunny day with highs back in the 50s and 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The day Saturday will be mostly dry with a good supply of sunshine; the high will be in the low 60s. Clouds will increase late in the day, and a few showers could reach the northwest counties. We will mention some risk of showers statewide Saturday night and Sunday as a disturbance aloft goes through. There will be no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts will be light with limited moisture, generally one-quarter inch or less. Some places across south Alabama won’t see enough rain to measure. The high Sunday will be in the 50s over north Alabama, with 60s to the south.

NEXT WEEK: Much of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Some light rain is possible Monday night and Tuesday, and a cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms by Friday. It’s a little too early to know whether severe storms will be a threat with that system. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold Arctic air for the Deep South through midmonth.

STORM SURVEY RESULTS SO FAR: National Weather Service Birmingham has identified six tornadoes from the severe weather event Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The strongest is an EF-2 in Elmore County at Lake Jordan and near Titus. EF-1 tornadoes touched down east of Demopolis, just north of Marion and in eastern Montgomery. EF-0 tornado damage was spotted near Booth in Autauga County and in western Macon County. Survey work is continuing today in Bibb, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Randolph counties.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: Two tornadoes, about 100 yards apart and each making paths about 100 yards wide, followed parallel paths from southeast to northwest through the edge of the Crestview, Florida, residential area. These tornadoes killed one and injured 30 others.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

