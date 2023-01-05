Soldiers challenged by leadership skills course at Alabama’s Fort Rucker

U.S. Army aviation soldiers negotiate an obstacle at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (Staff Sgt. Jeeney Sigrah-Ennis / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence)

Soldiers attending Class 23-001 of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Rucker completed a scenario-driven and mission-oriented situational training exercise to test their physical and mental agility on Dec. 14, 2022. The team-based challenge provided the soldiers an opportunity to apply the lessons learned in formal leadership instruction and develop individuals as leaders.

The course challenged the soldiers’ leadership skills, requiring them to plan to overcome obstacles while protecting their team and securing equipment in timed events.