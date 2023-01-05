Sony and Honda unveil Afeela EV as part of CES 2023

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said its electric vehicle will launch under the brand Afeela, with the first prototype unveiled Wednesday at CES in Las Vegas.

Cars bearing the new brand will capitalize on the expertise of Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co., Sony Honda Mobility Chief Executive Officer Yasuhide Mizuno said at the unveiling. The new company is also collaborating with Qualcomm Inc. and Epic Games Inc. to enable 5G connectivity and entertainment.

The joint venture’s first car to roll out on the CES stage was a sedan featuring 45 sensors, including cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors. It is “a software-defined vehicle,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during the presentation. Sony said it would keep the Afeela cars constantly updated, and Amon said his company’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis would be designed to enable that.

Sony Honda Mobility Chief Executive Officer Yasuhide Mizuno unveils the Afeela EV at CES. (Sony Honda Mobility) The interior of the Afeela prototype. (Sony Honda Mobility)

Tesla Inc. has set the standard for connected vehicle experiences, through the regular addition of games and other enhancements. Sony, Honda and many European automakers like Volkswagen AG are now collaborating to combine car manufacturing capabilities with electronics firms’ knowledge of entertainment, networking and sensors to shorten development times for smart electric vehicles.

Epic Games will work with Sony Honda to help “deliver connected automotive experiences that lead the way not only in visual communication and safety but also entertainment,” Epic Games Chief Technology Officer Kim Libreri said at the event.

The joint venture between Sony and Honda was made official in October, promising to deliver premium EVs in North America and Japan starting in 2026.

There was no announcement regarding Afeela’s production locations. Honda produces the Passport SUV, the Pilot SUV, the Odyssey minivan and the Ridgeline pickup at its Alabama plant in Lincoln. The plant has produced sedans in the past but has never produced electric vehicles.