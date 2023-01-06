Alabama Power volunteers achieve community service milestone in west Alabama

Members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), Western Division chapter, had one goal in mind in 2022: Increase community involvement following the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic. As a new year gets underway, chapter leaders can proudly say “mission accomplished.”

“During the pandemic, our employee volunteers found creative, virtual ways to serve their communities, but it was very evident that our folks missed being out in the communities,” said Susie Harris, president of APSO’s Western Division chapter. “As a board, we decided that we would challenge our members to complete 50 community service projects before year’s end, and we did just that.”

Indeed, the chapter completed 63 projects in 2022, supporting nonprofits and communities across the region.

In 2021, the chapter completed 26 projects, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. The Western Division chapter serves 14 counties in west Alabama, and volunteers realized the need was great.

The decision was made: Do everything possible to get out in the community and accomplish more in 2022 as the pandemic eased.

“Our employee volunteers are a part of the communities that we serve, and we knew that it was important to them to be hands-on in making an impact. Additionally, we worked as a board to identify projects and causes that were meaningful to our volunteers,” Harris said.

Throughout 2022, Western Division APSO volunteers took on a variety of service projects: supporting workforce education events for students, taking part in clothing and pet supply drives, and conducting fundraisers to support nonprofits.

A centerpiece for 2022 took place in April, when volunteers undertook a two-part project to celebrate Earth Day. The first part brought together volunteers to build raised garden beds at the Alabama Freewill Baptist Children’s Home in Eldridge, a community project Harris deemed “impactful and beneficial.” For the second part of the project, APSO members partnered with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System to educate residents about the nutritional benefits of planting their own garden. APSO members helped children in planting seeds.

At the beginning of summer, volunteers worked with the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation to pack mental health book bags for children in the Tuscaloosa area. The book bags contained crayons, distress toys, positive affirmations and journals with writing prompts to provide mental health support to students during the summer. At summer’s end, the chapter supported schools by hosting a back-to-school supply drive, with Alabama Power employees collecting, donating and purchasing supplies for schools in Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Walker counties.

In October, the chapter partnered with Walker County schools and local community organizations to host a bicycle rodeo. The event helped educate students about the importance of helmet and bicycle safety, hydration, nutrition and the proper care of bikes and helmets.

“I am proud to be a part of this APSO team, who are so engaged in the communities we serve. The pandemic posed a real economic challenge for so many, and it was very important to reengage those in need,” said Alabama Power Western Division Vice President Mark Crews. “APSO projects show we are more than a big company; we are a part of the fabric of Alabama. It is also personally rewarding to volunteer with my teammates when we are making this kind of positive impact.”

While bringing so many projects to fruition in 2022 was a major accomplishment, Harris noted that chapter leaders and volunteers are eager to get started on community projects for the new year.

“2022 was a real win in making a difference in our communities, but we know there continues to be a need, and our volunteers are ready to go again in 2023,” Harris said.