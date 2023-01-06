This white chocolate bread pudding is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When you’re enjoying a great Italian meal like they serve at DePalma’s Italian Café in Tuscaloosa, your tendency might be to go for a classic Italian dessert like the tiramisu or the cannoli.

DePalma’s has those on the menu and they’re great, but you might notice something else on the dessert menu that seems slightly out of place – bread pudding.

Not just any bread pudding, but the DePalma’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Owner Greg King recognized that it is not an Italian dessert, but a friend’s recipe was so popular and delicious that he decided to add it to the menu.

While it might seem out of place, the sweet treat has earned a place on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from the Alabama Tourism Department.

DePalma’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.