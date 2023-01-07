Recipe: Slow Cooker Creole Beef Stew

Beef stew has always been one of my favorite comfort foods. There’s just something about that rich, savory gravy that tastes like home.

I remember Mom making beef stew often. Stew meat was relatively cheap and, combined with the other inexpensive ingredients, made an affordable way to feed the family. But it never tasted like the frugal meal it was. It always seemed like so much more.

Mom always pulled out the slow cooker for this dish. Slow cooking is the perfect method to get that fall-apart tender beef and decadent gravy.

The one disadvantage to using a slow cooker is that often the gravy doesn’t turn out as thick as you’d like. It’s because the slow cooker traps all the moisture inside. That’s great for the meat and veggies, but not great for the gravy. Fortunately, there’s a relatively easy fix for that. It works great in this case and in most cases where your gravy is a bit on the thin side when slow cooking, so be sure to check out the notes section of the recipe below.

This version is a touch different than Mom used to make – with the addition of some green pepper, tomatoes with green chilis and some Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. I really love the extra flavor that’s packed into this one.

And despite the fact that Mom never put tomatoes in hers, I think those might be my favorite part. The Creole seasoning adds a hearty boost of flavor without adding a ton of heat. It’s also great because it takes the place of the salt, pepper and other seasonings you’d have to use in this recipe.

So grab the slow cooker and get ready to whip up some of my Hot Water Cornbread to go on the side, because while the weather is still a bit chilly, we’re making beef stew. Y’all enjoy.

Slow Cooker Creole Beef Stew

Prep time: 20 minutes

Slow cook time: 7 hours

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 pounds beef stew meat

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 ribs celery, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

1 bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilis, undrained

4 cups unsalted beef broth

4 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Brown Gravy Mix (or two 0.87-ounce packets)

Instructions

Place the beef in a medium bowl and sprinkle with the Creole seasoning. Toss to coat.

Sprinkle the flour over the meat and toss to coat.

Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or Dutch oven.

Once hot, add about half the beef and brown.

Once brown, remove to a plate and brown the other half of the beef. Set aside.

Lightly spray the crock of a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

Add the potatoes to the bottom of the slow cooker.

Top with the beef.

Add the carrots, celery, onion, garlic and bell pepper.

Pour the tomatoes over the top.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the beef broth and gravy mix.

Pour over the vegetables.

Place the lid on and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Notes

If at the end of the cooking time you find the gravy to be too thin, simply mix together 2 tablespoons of corn starch with 2 tablespoons of cool water in a small bowl. Whisk the mixture (it’s called a slurry) into the stew. Cover and turn the heat on high until the gravy has thickened.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”