James Spann: Storms return to Alabama Thursday; much colder Friday

SUNNY WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are right at seasonal averages across Alabama this afternoon — 50s for the northern counties, 60s to the south. Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the 30s and 40s. Colder spots will see another freeze.



Dry weather continues Tuesday with a high in the 60s, and most of Alabama will be dry and mild Wednesday, although a few showers could show up along the Gulf Coast. Some spots will touch 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

STORMS RETURN: A band of thunderstorms will push into Alabama Thursday ahead of a cold front. New model data suggests the storms will likely move through north Alabama during the morning and the southern counties of the state by afternoon. This will likely be a linear event, meaning the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds. A brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out but isn’t especially likely with this setup. Rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely, with isolated totals to 1 inch.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather turns sharply colder Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few snow flurries are possible during the morning over far north Alabama, but no impact or accumulation is expected. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s across the northern third of the state. The weekend will feature sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights; temperatures will be below freezing over the northern half of the state both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another dry day; showers and storms return to the state Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs will be mostly in the 60s through the week. ON THIS DATE IN 2006: With cold air sweeping in from the Himalayas, New Delhi reported frost for the first time in 70 years with a low temperature of 32.3 degrees. The cold prompted officials to order all schools to close for three days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A winter storm moved into Alabama; snow fell over the northern third of the state, with freezing rain and ice across the central counties. Parts of the Tennessee Valley received 5-10 inches of snow.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.