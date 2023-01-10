Gulf Distributing to expand activities with growth project in Mobile

Gulf Distributing will overhaul the former Mobile Press-Register Building at 401 North Water St., expand and modify the existing warehouse to suit its needs, and improve the office space. (Mobile Chamber)

Gulf Distributing, one of the oldest beverage distributors in the Southeast, announced plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to downtown Mobile as part of a project that will create 25 jobs and solidify its future in the Port City.

The company will overhaul the former Press-Register building at 401 N. Water St., expand and modify the existing warehouse to suit its needs, and improve the office space, according to the Mobile Chamber.

Gulf Distributing Chairman and CEO Elliot B. Maisel said the company is “bursting at the seams” at its old location and the move will provide space needed for growth.

“We feel this location can accommodate our needs for additional space while allowing us to upgrade to a more modern, efficient facility,” Maisel said. “Our employees are also excited to be in downtown Mobile, which has so much to offer with its restaurants and culture amongst the area’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

“Most importantly, it has plenty of room to grow for the next 50 years,” he said.

‘Positive impact’

The project includes improvements to the remaining office space to lease as Class A commercial space to other tenants, making the building ideal for other headquarter operations in Mobile.

“This move will play a key role in the revitalization of downtown Mobile, as we strive to recruit more back-office operations to our downtown area,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne.

“Gulf Distributing has been a longstanding corporate citizen in our community since 1973, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to grow and thrive in our city.”

The $32.5 million project is expected to retain 220 jobs.

“Gulf Distributing’s strategic growth plans signal that the company remains bullish on Mobile, its home base for five decades, and the region’s long-term economic prospects,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This development will have a positive impact for both Gulf Distributing and the Mobile region,” he said.

Growth catalyst

The Mobile Chamber said the relocation and streamlined operations will facilitate continued growth for Gulf Distributing’s territory.

“This really is a win-win for the city of Mobile and Gulf Distributing,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s wonderful to see such a prominent and beautiful building in our downtown being put back into use by a local company that has invested so much into the community.

“We are excited for Gulf Distributing, and we are proud to see the continued revitalization of downtown Mobile,” he said.

“The Mobile County Commission is thrilled to see Gulf Distributing, a model corporate citizen, continue to invest in Mobile County through its relocation to the former Press-Register building,” added Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson. “This move will not only retain jobs but create new job opportunities and continue to strengthen the downtown business community.”

The project was announced at a city of Mobile Industrial Development Board meeting.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.