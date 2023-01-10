James Spann: Showers, storms return to Alabama Thursday; much colder Friday

WONDERFUL WINTER DAY: With ample sunshine, temperatures are generally in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon; Mobile has reached 70 at mid-afternoon. The weather will stay mild and mostly dry Wednesday, although a few showers could develop along the Gulf Coast by afternoon.

THURSDAY: A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

Storms will enter the northwest corner of the state Thursday morning, then progress southward during the day. The main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging winds. A brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially across southeast Alabama, where instability will be higher during the afternoon. Rain amounts of around one-half inch are expected, and the high will be between 65 and 70 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Much colder air invades the Deep South Friday; with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over much of north Alabama with a chilly north breeze. A few snow flurries are possible Friday morning across the northern third of the state, but no accumulation or impact is expected. The weekend will feature sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs will be mostly in the 50s Saturday, followed by 50s and 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be between 25 and 35 degrees. Colder spots will see low 20s Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Another wave will bring a chance of showers and storms to the state Monday night and Tuesday, followed by another chance of wet weather by Thursday or Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 60s through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: An F3 tornado moved through St. Clair County, producing major damage at Pell City and Ragland. One person was killed and 60 people were injured. Along the path, at least 54 homes were destroyed and 307 damaged. Fifteen trailers were destroyed and 27 businesses were damaged or destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Bitterly cold weather was found across Illinois. Of the 109 weather reporting stations in the state, 48 reported lows of 20 degrees below zero or colder. Some of the most frigid temperatures included 27 below zero at Rockford, 26 below zero at Chicago and 25 below zero at Kankakee and Peoria. The Freezer Bowl was played between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Diego Chargers in bitterly cold wind chills. The air temperature was 9 degrees below zero, but the wind chill, factoring in a sustained wind of 27 mph, was 37 below zero.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.