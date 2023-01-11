Alabama Catfish Gumbo: delicious without the frying

Catfish doesn't have to be fried to be delicious. This recipe for Alabama catfish gumbo is mighty satisfying and healthy to boot. (Alabama Cooperative Extension System)

Here’s a fish tale that’s no lie.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends eating up to 8 ounces of fish or seafood per week, said Sofia Sanchez, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) specialist and registered dietitian.

Courtesy of ACES, here’s a take on a popular Southern dish that provides two to three times that daily recommended amount to pump up the fish intake for your family.

Live Well Alabama’s recipe for Alabama Catfish Gumbo features Alabama-grown vegetables and Alabama-raised catfish. This recipe feels like home and proves that catfish doesn’t have to be fried to be delicious. It will also keep the family warm during a cold winter.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

Two cans low-sodium chicken broth, 14.5 ounces each

3 teaspoons seafood seasoning

Two cans diced low-sodium tomatoes, 14.5 ounces each

One can tomato paste, 3 ounces

One 12-ounce bag frozen okra

Four catfish fillets

2 cups cooked brown rice

Directions

In a large pot, heat the oil and cook onion, bell pepper and celery until tender.

Add the chicken broth, seafood seasoning, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and okra. Bring to a boil.

Add the catfish and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until fish is cooked through.

Serve over rice.

Pro tip: For safety, cook the fish to 145 degrees. Use a cooking thermometer to check the temperature.

https://youtu.be/x4JzDDvESh8 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alabama Catfish Gumbo (https://youtu.be/x4JzDDvESh8)

Want to learn more?

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides numerous recipes that are simple and budget friendly. For more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com.

Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by ACES at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.