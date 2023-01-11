Alabama hospitality professionals in Lake Martin area are upping their game

The Lake Martin area is starting the year off strong, with 10 new graduates in the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification Program.

The program was developed for the lodging industry and provides hospitality workers with experiential training and skills to elevate the visitor experience.

“In Alabama, we prioritize developing a highly skilled workforce,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release from the Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA). “The Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification will lay the groundwork for workers to gain the skills necessary to attract, retain and grow tourism in our state.”

The graduates are Jacquetta Perry, Donna Wilikins, Jeanna Bradberry, Barbara Greenlee and Hope Radcliffe from Wind Creek State Park; Charlene Hawes and Jennifer McDonald from Willow Point Golf and Country Club; Lisa Queen from Super 8; Vonzell Traylor from Hampton Inn; and Wendy Wheeler from American Inn.

The 10 tourism professionals were able to participate in the program thanks to a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department that was secured by Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. The training was Dec. 12-13 at the Lake Martin Innovation Center.

“We were very blessed by the opportunity that the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association and the Alabama Tourism Department gave to our local lodging employees in the Lake Martin area,” said the LMTA’s Brandy Hastings.

“Professional development is important for all industries, and the level of service that we provide to our visitors is something we take very seriously,” Hastings said. “This training will elevate the level of professionalism that is already shown to our visitors. This increases the chances of return visitation, helping our local and state economies.”

Based in Alexander City, the LMTA is a nonprofit tourism and economic enhancement organization serving communities around Lake Martin.

Alabama Power’s largest reservoir, Lake Martin, on the Tallapoosa River, encompasses more than 41,000 acres with 880 miles of shoreline. In all, Alabama Power’s 12 lakes and 14 hydroelectric facilities on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers impound more than 157,000 acres of water and provide more than 3,500 miles of shoreline for public use and enjoyment. In addition to providing low-cost, renewable energy and recreational opportunities, Alabama Power reservoirs are economic and tourism drivers in their respective regions. Learn more at apcshorelines.com.