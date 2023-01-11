James Spann: Strong storms return to Alabama Thursday

MILD DAY: We project a high between 67 and 72 degrees across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds; the average high for Birmingham on Jan. 11 is 54. Most of the state will be dry, but a few widely scattered showers could show up along the Gulf Coast this afternoon.

STORMS RETURN THURSDAY: A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a slight risk of severe storms (level 2 of 5).

A line of thunderstorms will enter northwest Alabama Thursday morning around 8 and will pass southward through the state during the day. Isolated to scattered damaging winds will be the primary severe threat with this mainly linear convection. A brief tornado or two also appear possible with embedded circulations, but the overall threat is low. Rain amounts will be generally around one-half inch. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) could gust to 35 mph at times.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be breezy and much colder. With a partly sunny sky, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over north Alabama. A few morning snow flurries are possible across the northeast corner of the state, but there won’t be any impact or accumulation. Early morning temperatures will be well below freezing over much of the state over the weekend. The sky will be sunny both days. The highs will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday, followed by 50s and 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks rather unsettled with multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms likely, the first one coming Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will be mostly in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1898: An estimated F4 tornado struck the city of Fort Smith, Arkansas, just before midnight. The tornado, which touched down about 100 miles southwest of town, killed 55 people and injured 113 others along its track.

ON THIS DATE IN 1918: A powerful area of low pressure brought snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the Deep South. Birmingham picked up an inch of snow. In far southeast Alabama, an estimated F3 tornado damaged virtually every building in the town of Webb. The tornado leveled one rural school, killing one teacher and seven students.

