Peak North America USA creating 175 jobs with new Alabama facility

Peak North America USA plans to invest $24 million to open a facility in Mobile County’s Irvington community that will provide equipment and services to the wood products industry.

The project will create 175 jobs over the next four years, according to an announcement by the Mobile Chamber.

“Peak North America USA has an established track record of innovation within the wood products industry, and I am happy to see a company with this kind of pedigree put down roots in Alabama,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield. “I’m confident that Peak North America will find an ideal industrial home in Mobile, where it can grow and thrive.”

As part of the project, Peak North America is acquiring fabrication firm Endurance Equipment Co. in Irvington, where it will operate a facility that focuses on serving sawmills, pellet plants and oriented strand board producers.

“By being strategically located in the southern United States, we will offer state-of-the-art manufacturing and fabrication services related to the forest products sector, while gaining a geographical competitive advantage for our clients,” said Peak North America CEO Brian Fehr. “We will create a culture of safety, efficiency, enthusiasm and inclusivity for all our employees, with the intention of growing operations beyond projected forecasts, and we will use the local workforce and community to do so.”

‘Significant impact’

The Canada-based company was founded by Fehr, who, for more than 40 years, has used technology to improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs in the processing of wood products. Notable companies that use Fehr’s technology include Canfor, Tolko, West Fraser Timber and Georgia Pacific.

“This investment will have a significant impact on the Irvington community and the wood products industry as a whole,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “We are confident that Peak North America’s expertise in creating industrial solutions will make this project a success.”

Peak North America will begin renovations on the Irvington facility this month, with operations scheduled to begin in June.

“We are continuing to see major companies in a variety of industries choose the Mobile region because of our workforce and our local leadership’s commitment to creating new jobs,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Peak North America’s $24 million investment in Mobile County will do just that while also supporting other important industries that create good-paying jobs in our region.”

The project was announced at the Industrial Development Authority of Mobile County meeting.

“We’re delighted that Peak North America has chosen to locate and invest in Mobile County,” said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson. “With the purchase of an existing site and the construction of a new state-of-the-art equipment manufacturing facility, we anticipate the creation of 175 new jobs.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.