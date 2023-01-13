Eagle Awareness Weekends return to Alabama’s Guntersville State Park

One of the most popular programs offered by Alabama State Parks is back for its 37th year.

Lake Guntersville State Park will host the 37th Annual Eagle Awareness Weekends beginning Jan. 20-22 and continuing Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5. These special weekends feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers and guided trips to view eagles in their natural habitat amid the scenic beauty of the mountains and Lake Guntersville.

“The Eagle Awareness Weekends showcase one of Alabama’s most beautiful parks and gives people the chance to learn about an iconic species that captivates our imagination,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “Our lodge, campground and chalets often fill up quickly for these weekends, so we encourage people to make reservations and join us at Lake Guntersville State Park for what we believe will be another amazing year of Eagle Awareness Weekends.”

The weekends began in 1985 to coincide with a bald eagle restoration program in Alabama. A loss of habitat, pesticide use and poaching throughout the nation had pushed eagle populations to the brink of extinction. The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Nongame Wildlife Program began Alabama’s restoration project in 1984.

From 1985 to 1991, 91 bald eagles were released throughout the state. Today, bald eagles are a more common sight in Alabama than in decades past. Alabama Power biologists are among those who participate in an annual midwinter survey of bald eagles.

Each weekend starts on Friday evening with a social gathering and wine tasting, followed by an educational session on eagles in Alabama and a presentation by an Alabama State Parks naturalist. The Saturday agenda includes more sessions by noted conservation experts, guided field trips to look for eagles, raptors and waterfowl in the wild, and ends with a dinner buffet in the Pinecrest dining room. Sunday wraps up the weekend with more guided field trips, an educational program and a photo opportunity with live birds.

Packages are available that include overnight accommodations, breakfast buffet, group dinner on Saturday night and other activities. Attendance is limited to package holders and tickets will be sold for Saturday (programs only) as space allows.

For more information about the event schedule, Eagle Awareness Weekend packages or to make reservations, visit www.alapark.com/lake-guntersville-state-park, call 256-571-5440 or email indya.guthrie@dcnr.alabama.gov.

To learn more about Alabama’s 21 state parks and all they have to offer, visit www.alapark.com.

This article originally appeared on outdooralabama.com, the digital information site for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.