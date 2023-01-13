UAB to commemorate MLK Day with service, reflection

January marks the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s seventh annual Community Month, a celebration of UAB’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Community Month engages students, faculty, staff and the broader community in UAB-centric diversity initiatives. It is hosted by the UAB Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Community Month includes events that bring together partners across Birmingham, such as Birmingham King Week; the Ronald McDonald House Collection Drive sponsored by the UAB Graduate School; and MLK’s Beloved Community, sponsored by UAB’s Leadership and Service Council.

These events allow departments and organizations to showcase their diversity efforts through presentations, lectures and performances. Others will allow participants to take part in critical dialogues and collaborate with community partners. See a full list of Community Month events here or visit UAB’s Campus Calendar.

Communities will rally together to commemorate King. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Jan. 13

The UAB Heersink School of Medicine Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The event will be in the UAB Margaret Cameron Spain Auditorium, 620 19th St. S. It is free and open to the public.

UAB leaders Anupam Agarwal and Mona Fouad will discuss the importance of King’s work. UAB’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Paulette Dilworth is the keynote speaker and will talk about King’s importance and her thoughts about this year’s theme: “Together We Can Be THE Dream.” The event will include a performance by Miles College Choir. A boxed lunch will be provided to the first 100 in-person attendees. Register to attend the event in person. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person; register online.

Register now to volunteer for MLK’s Beloved Community on Jan. 16

MLK’s Beloved Community is an annual event to honor King through community outreach. UAB students, faculty and staff will join forces with Birmingham residents to honor King by moving Birmingham closer to King’s global vision – a “beloved community.” The UAB Leadership and Service Council, a student-led campus organization, hosts this event to allow participants to spend the national holiday volunteering at locations around the city.

On Monday, Jan. 16, volunteers will travel to their assigned service sites to work from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. These service sites include The Lovelady Center and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Click here to preregister. For event information and disability accommodations, call 205-934-8020.

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.