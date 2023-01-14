Scott Martin: Alabama stays cool today; a little warmer on Sunday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Troughing will be replaced by incoming high pressure on Saturday that will lead to clearing skies and calming winds. Highs will top out in the 40s, maybe touching 50 degrees in southeastern Alabama.

Sunday will start off chilly with early morning lows in the 20s, but with mostly sunny skies, we’ll make a nice recovery and highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WORK WEEK: Moisture will begin to build out ahead of a low moving through the upper Midwest on Monday. That will bring an increase of clouds and the potential for a few showers during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

More showers will move through Alabama on Tuesday, especially before dawn and during the morning, with much of the activity diminishing through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Another wave of rain and thunder will form off to our west very early on Wednesday and begin to move into the state by late morning to midday. Rain and storms will be likely through the rest of the day, and we will have to watch for a few strong storms, but it is too early for exact details on any severe threat. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

A cold front will move into the state by Thursday morning and will progress across Alabama and exit by the evening. Again, we may have to watch for a few strong storms, especially over the southern half of the state. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

On Friday, skies will begin to slowly get brighter as clouds move out of the state. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: A winter storm spread snow and sleet from the middle Mississippi Valley to the northeastern U.S. Freezing rain in West Virginia caused 15 traffic accidents in just a few minutes west of Charleston. Tennessee was deluged with up to 7.5 inches of rain. Rain near Clarksville, Tennessee, left water in the streets as high as car doors.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.com.